Guwahati Premier Football League: Dallalmuon Gangte shines as NEUFC storm into final

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) stormed into their maiden Guwahati Premier Football League (GPFL) final with a commanding 4-1 victory over 10-man Oil India Limited at Judges Field here on Friday. India U-17 international Dallalmuon Gangte was the star of the match, scoring all four goals for the Highlanders.

The final will be held on Sunday, where NorthEast United FC will face Sunrise Athletic Club. In the first semi final on Thursday Sunrise AC defeated FC Green Valley by a solitary goal

NEUFC asserted their dominance early, opening the scoring in the second minute. A corner from Bekey Oram found an unmarked Gangte inside the box, who calmly guided the ball home from close range.

The momentum swung decisively in NEUFC’s favour midway through the first half when Oil India defender Sunil Murmu brought down Lalrinfela Ralte inside the penalty area. The referee showed Murmu a straight red card, and Gangte made no mistake from the spot to double the lead.

The Highlanders continued to press, and Gangte completed his hat-trick in the 37th minute by converting another penalty after Danny Meitei was fouled inside the box. NEUFC went into halftime with a comfortable three-goal lead.

Carrying the same intensity into the second half, Gangte added his fourth goal in the 54th minute. He latched onto a clever pass from Danny Meitei, evaded his marker, and curled the ball neatly into the net.

Oil India Limited struggled to pose a serious challenge to NEUFC. Although they tried to mount a few attacking moves, their efforts lacked direction and were comfortably dealt with by the NEUFC defence. The Duliajan outfit finally managed to score a consolation goal in added time, with Tulya Das finding the net.

