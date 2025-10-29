Guwahati: Pulin Das Memorial Lecture to mark his birth anniversary on Nov 1

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Birth Anniversary of renowned sports personality, organiser and sports journalist Kriramohiruh Pulin Das and Memorial Lecture, organised by Pulin Das Memorial Committee, will be held at India Club in the city on November 1. The programme will start at 3.30 PM. The secretary of Pulin Das Memorial Committee Kalyan Kumar Das informed the media that former renowned international shuttler and Executive Director of Oil India Limited Madhurjya Barua will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest and will also deliver the Pulin Das Memorial Lecture on the topic- “Role of corporate entities in developing sports eco-system in our country with specific reference to Assam”. Eminent social worker and Padmashree Awardee Ajoy Dutta will be present as Guest -of-Honour.

