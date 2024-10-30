Birth Anniversary of Kriramohiruh Pulin Das to be marked with memorial Lecture on November 1

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The 106th Birth Anniversary of renowned sports personality, organiser and sports journalist Kriramohiruh Pulin Das and Memorial Lecture will be held at India Club premises on November 1. Both the events will be organized by the Pulin Das Memorial Committee.

Senior sports journalist Prarthana Hazarika will grace the occasion as Chief Guest and will deliver the Pulin Das Memorial Lecture on the topic "Role of Regional Sports Journalists in Promoting Sports to Global Platform".

Renowned photojournalist Rituraj Konwar will be present as Guest-of-Honour. He will also share his experience at the 2024 Paris Olympics and will display some of the special moments of the Games.

