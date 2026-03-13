Guwahati: Rain Halts ATA-AITA Tennis Finals; Matches Rescheduled

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Rain disrupted play in the ATA-AITA Championship Series Tournament as the doubles finals of the boys' and girls' Under-12 and Under-14 categories were postponed due to incessant showers at the AATA Complex on Thursday. The matches have now been rescheduled for Friday.

Meanwhile, Phaagun Jyoti of Assam stormed into the finals of both the girls' Under-12 and Under-14 singles events. She will face Kristi Haloi, also from Assam, in the finals of both categories.

In the boys' Under-14 singles final, Eashandeep Boro will take on Anirban Deka. In the boys' Under-12 singles final, Ashraful M Khadim of Assam will face the winner of the semifinal between Aryan Bharali and Tanish Debnath.

