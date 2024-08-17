Guwahati: Sports and Youth Welfare organized training camp at Sarusajai Sports complex

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Directorate of Sports and Youth Welfare organized a special training camp for those athletes who were selected from the first edition of the Khel Maharan last year. The camp got under way at the Sarusajai Sports complex in the city on Friday in presence of Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Nandita Gorlosa. Athletes from five disciplines-football, kabaddi, kho-kho, athletics and volleyball- are participating in the camp. It may be mentioned here that second edition of the Khel Maharan will start on November 1.

