Guwahati Sports Association (GSA) announces U-14 Inter District Cricket Tournament team

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Sports Association (GSA) announced its squad for the U-14 Inter District Cricket Tournament scheduled to be held at Rangia from March 28.

Squad: Bhavyamanyu Baruah (Capt), Mrinmoy Das (VC), Arjun Radha Bora, Aviroop Sarma, Nilabhra Nibir Medhi, Dishant Diban Das, Gaurav Dey, Praneet Pagaria, Hitakrit Kashyap, Sameer Mahato, Partha Pratim Kashyap, Ashwin Raj Singh, Aditya Gupta, Ronak Basfor, Dhritiman Kumar and Bedanta Paul. Coach: Souvik Das. Manager: Debasish Sinha.

