GUWAHATI: Guwahati Sports Association will organize Guwahati Open and Inter Club badminton from March 19. The competition will be held at the Kanaklata Indoor Stadium in the city. In the open category the competition will be held in singles and doubles for both U-19 boys and girls, Men singles and doubles and women singles and doubles.

