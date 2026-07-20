Guwahati Storm into ACA Girls’ U-15 Inter-District Cricket Final with 22-Run Win over Mangaldai

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Guwahati stormed into the final of the ACA Girls’ U-15 Inter-District Cricket Tournament with a convincing 22-run victory over Mangaldai at the Judges Field here today.

Opting to bat first, Guwahati were bowled out for 67 in 28.1 overs. Ishita Chanda starred with the ball for Mangaldai, claiming an impressive 5 wickets for 13 runs.

In reply, Mangaldai also struggled against disciplined bowling and were dismissed for 45 in 28.1 overs, falling 22 runs short of the target. Jigyasha Baishya was the chief destroyer for Guwahati, returning excellent figures of 4 for 16 to guide her team into the title clash.

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