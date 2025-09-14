Guwahati Storm into Final Round of Kanaklata Baruah Women’s T20 Inter District Cricket Tournament

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Guwahati thrashed Rangia by a huge margin of 130 runs in the Kanaklata Baruah Women’s T20 Inter District Cricket Tournament at Goalpara on Saturday. With this win Guwahati stormed into the final round of the competition.

A fine knock from Ruhina Pegu (83, 53 balls, 4X9, 6X2) guided Guwahati to post 170-5 in their 20 overs after elected to bat first. Shivani Bishnoi (44,43 balls, 4x4) was the other major contributor. In reply Rangia were bowled out paltry 40 in 17.4 overs. Not a single batter of the team was able to score double - digit run. Sagarika Saha (3/9), Jinan Hussain (2/7) and Sneha Sinha (2/8) were the most successful bowlers for Guwahati.

The final round of the competition will be held in Golaghat from September 20.

Also Read: Kanaklata Baruah Women’s T20 Cricket: Guwahati win by 48 runs