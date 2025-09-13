Kanaklata Baruah Women’s T20 Inter District Cricket Tournament: Guwahati win by 48 runs

Our Sports reporter

GUWAHATI: Guwahati registered another victory in the Kanaklata Baruah Women’s T20 Inter District Cricket Tournament held at DN Singha Stadium, Goalpara today. This time Guwahati defeated host Goalpara by 48 runs in ACA’s rules after the game was interrupted due to rain.

Batting first Guwahati posted 123-2 in their 20 overs. Ruhina Pegu played a brilliant knock of 55 runs from 54 balls with the help of four boundaries and one six. Hiramoni Saikia (29) was the other major contributor. In reply Goalpara were 57-6 in 17 overs when rain stopped the play. While Porishmita Boruah (18) was the top scorer, Baibhabee Das and Sagarika Saha bagged two wickets each.

