Guwahati Storms into Final Round of JK Barooah U-19 Tournament

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Title contender Guwahati stormed into the final round of JK Barooah U-19 Inter District Cricket Tournament. They defeated Rangia by 6 wickets in a Super Knock Out Round match in DN Singha stadium, Goalpara, on Thursday.

The match was reduced to 20 overs due to bad weather where Rangia won the toss and decided to bat first. They were bundled out for 92 runs in 19.3 overs. Ankit Chowdhary scored fighting 25 runs from 36 balls. Manish Mahato (3/17) was the most successful bowler for Guwahati.

In reply, Guwahati reached the target in 16.3 overs losing 4 wickets with the help of innings from Victor Kashyap (32) and Syed Zeeshan Armand Zuffri (30).

