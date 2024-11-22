Guwahati: Sunrise Club Retain GSA A Division Football League Title

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Sunrise Club retained the GSA A Division Football League title defeating Gauhati Town Club 2-0 in their final league match at the Nehru Stadium here on Thursday. Wajid Ali scored both the goals for the winners.

In another game of the day Maharana Athletic Club beat FC Green Valley by a solitary goal through Rajesh Das.

With these two games, the A Division Football League came to an end today. Sunrise Club finished at the top of the points table with 23 points from 10 games. Gauhati Town Club bagged second spot collecting 17 points from the same number of games. Maharana AC (16 points) and FC Green Valley (10 points) ended their campaign in the league staying at third and fourth place respectively.

The award ceremony was attended by former footballer and coach Hem Das as the chief guest, president and secretary of Guwahati Sports Association Paresh Chandra Das and Devajit Saikia respectively along with the other senior officials of the organization. Sunrise Club received a cash award of Rs 2 Lakh and Guwahati Town Club earned Rs one lakh.

Individual Awards: Best goalkeeper-Abujar (Sunrise AC). Highest Scorer-N Henery Singh (Gauhati Town Club) and Wajid Ali (Sunrise AC). Best Player- Sanathoi Singh (Gauhati Town Club).

Also Read: Guwahati: Sunrise Athletic Club inch closer to GSA A Division Football League title