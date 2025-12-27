Guwahati to Host 35th All Assam Junior Tennis Tournament from January 26

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The 35th All Assam Junior Ranking Tennis Tournament will be held in Guwahati from January 26. The competition will be organized by North East Tennis Foundation. The events which would be the part of this competition are: Boys and Girls U-12, U-14 and U-18 and it carries a cash scholarship of Rs. 95,000. An organizing committee has been formed with Nabin Chandra Sharma as chairman and Ankush Dutta as the secretary. Gautam Kalita will be the tournament director while Shubham Kumar Patra will be the chief referee of the meet.

Also Read: Have embraced that World Champions feeling very well as a team, says Mandhana