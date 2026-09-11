Guwahati to Host Inaugural International Marathon on February 7, 2027

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Guwahati is all set to host its first international marathon, with the inaugural edition of the Guwahati International Marathon scheduled to be held on February 7, 2027. The event was formally announced at a city event today in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and one of India’s most iconic sporting personalities and global ambassador Sunil Manohar Gavaskar.

Around 12,000 participants from across India and overseas are expected to take part in various race categories.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “It is a matter of immense pride for Assam to host and support the inaugural Guwahati International Marathon, a landmark initiative that reflects our State’s growing aspirations on the national and global sporting stage. This is more than a marathon—it is a powerful statement of Guwahati’s readiness to emerge as a leading destination for sport, fitness and sports tourism. The event will bring together runners and communities from across India and the world, while showcasing Assam’s rich culture, natural beauty and renowned hospitality.

He also added: “We see this as the beginning of a lasting sporting legacy—an annual event that will inspire fitness, encourage sporting talent and create new opportunities for the State. I extend my best wishes to the organisers.”

Adding a symbolic touch to the announcement, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma received Bib No. 1 from Sunil Gavaskar. The presentation marked the Chief Minister’s personal endorsement of the event and its larger vision of turning running into a movement that brings people together across age groups, communities and walks of life. The official logo of the marathon was also unveiled on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Gavaskar, while extending his support to the initiative, said, “Running has a unique power to bring people together—across communities, cultures and every walk of life. Having travelled to Assam over the years for cricket, I have experienced its extraordinary beauty and witnessed the transformative vision of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma to position Assam as the Gateway to the Northeast.

“I believe this is the right time for Guwahati to join the world’s great marathon cities. Our vision is to build the Guwahati International Marathon into an iconic global event, attracting leading runners from across the world. I sincerely thank the Chief Minister for his vision and support.”

The Guwahati International Marathon will offer a substantial total prize purse of Rs 1.25 crore, making it one of the major prize-money road races in the country.

The event will also feature Indian badminton star PV Sindhu as its Brand Ambassador.

With the formal announcement of the marathon, participant registrations will open from September 11.

The vastly experienced Richard Hunter of the UK will serve as Race Director, while Ian Ladbrooke will be the International Elite Athlete Coordinator. Former Asian Marathon Champion Sunita Godara will serve as the India Elite Athlete Coordinator.

The event was also attended by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia.

Guwahati International Marathon

Date: February 7, 2027

Race Categories: Full Marathon (42.195 km), Half Marathon (21.097 km), 10 km Run. 5 km Run.1.5 km Run.

Route: The marathon will begin at Judges Field and proceed towards Gauhati University, before continuing to the Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu and moving towards IIT Guwahati. Participants will then return towards Judges Field, crossing the Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu once again before finishing at Judges Field.

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