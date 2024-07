GUWAHATI, July 28: Guwahati beat Kaliabor by 9 wickets in the ACA U-15 Girls Inter District Cricket at the Nehru Stadium here today. Sikha Boro of the winning team collected four wickets for two runs. In the other match of the day Nazira thrashed Bokakhat by 10 wickets. Arpita Gogoi (4-17) and Swasti Biswakarma (27 no) of the winning team played well in the game.

