Guwahati's Rani Kaur Marwa wins triple crown at ITF World Tennis Masters Tour (MT 400) at Haryana

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Rani Kaur Marwa of Guwahati won triple-crown by winning Women’s Singles, Women’s Doubles and Mixed Doubles titles above 40 years category in the prestigious ITF World Tennis Masters Tour (MT 400), held recently at Jhanjjar, Haryana. In the Women’s Singles Rani defeated Pinky Sharma (IND) 6-0, 6-4 in the final while in the Women’s Doubles Rani partnering Mansi Majeji (IND) beat Nazneen Rahman (IND) and Sonal Vohra (IND) 7-6, 6-2 in the final. In the Mixed Doubles she paired with Mohit Phogat (IND) defeated Pinky Sharma (IND) and Girish Misra (IND) 6-4, 6-3 in the final.

