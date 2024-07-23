Harshadeep Deka wins Bhabendranath Saikia Memorial Children Chess Tournament title

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam Chess Club organised the first edition of Bhabendranath Saikia Memorial Children Chess Tournament at Aarohon on July 21. The tournament was held in the age category of Under 7 and Under 15 respectively. Harshadeep Deka remained unbeaten in the tournament by scoring 5 points out of 5 rounds and clinched the championship. Shuvang Pran Kashyap scored 4.5 points out of 5 rounds and secured the second position. Priyansh Choudhury scored 4 points out of 5 rounds and begged the third position. Around 50 players from across the state participated in the daylong event.

Also Read: Chess Olympiad: Indian teams seeded second. Will There Be A Gukesh-Liren Clash?

Also Watch: