Harshadeep Deka wins Bhabendranath Saikia Memorial Children Chess Tournament title

Assam Chess Club organised the first edition of Bhabendranath Saikia Memorial Children Chess Tournament at Aarohon on July 21.
Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam Chess Club organised the first edition of  Bhabendranath Saikia Memorial Children Chess Tournament  at Aarohon on July 21. The tournament was held in the age category of Under 7 and Under 15 respectively. Harshadeep Deka remained unbeaten in the tournament by scoring 5 points out of 5 rounds and clinched the championship. Shuvang Pran Kashyap scored 4.5 points out of 5 rounds and secured the second position. Priyansh Choudhury scored 4 points out of 5 rounds and begged the third position. Around 50 players from across the state participated in the daylong event.

