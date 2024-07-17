Former World Rapid chess champion Koneru Humpy to skip Chess Olympiad

NEW DELHI: Former World Rapid chess champion, Koneru Humpy, has decided to skip Chess Olympiad to be held in Budapest (Hungary) in September this year as she feels that she cannot compete in back to back tournaments.

“I have opted out of the Olympiad because I am no longer in a position to play back-to-back tournaments and also the fact that I have already confirmed my entry into some of the major events,” the 37-year-old Humpy informed Sportstar from Vijayawada on Tuesday.

“I will be taking part in the World Rapid and Blitz team championship in Kazakhstan from July 31 in which players from different countries will be in each team and also then in the Grand Prix Series in October in London,” the World No.7 said.

The Chief Manager in the ONGC said for her the ultimate goal is to win the World championship and that she had been training really well towards that objective. Agencies

