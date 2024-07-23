Himanta Biswa Sarma chairs annual general meeting of Badminton Association of India (BAI)

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister and president of Badminton Association of India (BAI), Himanta Biswa Sarma, chaired the executive and annual general meeting of the governing body of the sport in the country, addressing various issues related to the promotion of the sport.

During the meeting, it was revealed that in the last international season, India won 233 medals across senior and junior categories. One of these big achievements included India’s historic bronze medal at the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship in Dubai.

Taking to X, the official handle of Assam CMO wrote, “Today, HCM Dr. @himantabiswa chaired the Executive Meeting and Annual General Meeting of the Badminton Association of India (BAI) for 2024. HCM discussed various issues concerning the promotion of badminton nationwide, including infrastructure development and coaching provisions to support emerging talents. He appreciated the BAI members’ suggestions for fostering a more robust badminton environment and commended BAI’s efforts in maintaining high-quality training at academies with international coaches, physiotherapists, and strength and conditioning experts. HCM further noted that Indian players secured 233 medals in senior and junior categories last international season, significantly enhancing the sport’s global credibility. Noteworthy achievements include India’s historic first bronze medal at the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship in Dubai. @BAI_Media.” (ANI)

