Hrishikesh Tamuly hits ton, City Cricket Club win in Assam Premier Club Cricket championship

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: City Cricket Club beat Ankurjyoti Club by a huge margin of 115 runs in a Guwahati leg match of the Assam Premier Club Cricket championship at the Nehru stadium here today. The star of the match was Hrishikesh Tamuli who scored a century and remained not out on 104 (74 balls, 4X9, 6X3).

Brief scores: City Cricket Club 255-9- Hrishikesh Tamuly 104, Angshuman Katoni 45, Kumal Basfor 2-26, Akash Basfor 2-41. Akshat Gupta 2-52; Ankurjyoti Club 140 (33.4 overs)- Victor Kashyap 39, Akash Basfor 38, Abhijot Singh Sidhu (4-38).

