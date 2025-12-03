IIS to Hold Taekwondo Talent Trials in Guwahati for LA Olympics Push

NEW DELHI: The Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) has launched a nationwide taekwondo talent identification initiative called ‘IIS Taekwondo’s Fighting Chance’. The programme will scout and select eight female Taekwondo athletes between the ages of 16 and 26 for a long-term high-performance training system aimed at preparing athletes for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

“At IIS, we have always thought outside the box. While we are working on developing mainstream Olympic sports in the country, such opportunities should always be explored. We have already ventured into water sports, and taekwondo is up next. I am very excited and confident that this is the start of something significant for Indian sport,” said Manisha Malhotra, President, IIS.

Eligible athletes must hold a blue belt or above, have competed at the Indian Junior or Senior National Championships, be fit to compete in a full-contact trial fight, and have no history of doping suspension or disciplinary violations. Applications will also be considered from female fighters with a high level of Combat (fight) experience from other Martial Arts.

The initial selection will be conducted through two open regional trials-Guwahati on January 17-18 and Trivandrum on January 24-25. Athletes who make the initial cut will undergo a two-week immersive training and assessment camp at IIS, Vijayanagar, followed by a two-month advanced training camp in Europe and a four-week high-performance camp in South Korea. The top eight athletes will then be offered a full-time IIS contract and receive all athlete benefits under the IIS high-performance system.

The programme will be led by the IIS High Performance Director Gary Hall who played a significant role in developing the high-performance taekwondo structure in Great Britain, contributing to multiple Olympic and continental medals.

“India has never secured a World Championship or Olympic medal in taekwondo. IIS Taekwondo’s Fighting Chance aims to identify and develop athletes who can change that outcome. In my decades of experience as a sports administrator, I have seen such programmes yield success. This is a systematic, well-mapped plan that can change the face of taekwondo in the country. My team and I have done this before, there’s no reason we can’t do it in India with its vast talent,” said Hall.

Top sports experts including Bianca Walkden (two-time Olympic medallist), Aaron Cook (European Champion), Jade Jones (Two-time Olympic Champion), Moon Won Jae (President, Korea National Sports University), and Toni Tomas (veteran coach from Croatia) are part of this first-of-its-kind initiative. (Agencies).

