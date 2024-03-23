India, Afghanistan to arrive Guwahati today for FIFA 2026 and AFC qualifier

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: India and Afghanistan team will arrive in Guwahati on Saturday to play FIFA 2026 and AFC qualifier which will be held at the Indira Gandhi Athletics Stadium here on March 26.

The Indian team played their away game against Afghanistan in Saudi Arabia on Friday night where the match ended goalless draw. The Indian team will travel straight from there and is expected to land in Guwahati around 11 am. On the other hand, the Afghanistan team will arrive late at night.

The secretary of the Assam Football Association Sangrang Brahma informed The Sentinel that the Indian team will visit Sarusajai Sports complex in the evening to do their first workout. The Assam Football Association also arranged another ground at the SAI Sports Centre for the training purpose.

Meanwhile lukewarm response is received in the sale of tickets for the forthcoming match which will kick off at 7 in the evening. Nearly 3,000 spectators booked their tickets to watch the battle between India and Afghanistan tie at the Indira Gandhi Athletics Stadium which capacity is around 24,000. However Assam Football Association is optimistic that demand for tickets will go high once both the teams arrive in Guwahati. The minimum price of the ticket is Rs 250.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Son Heung-Min scores but Thailand hold South Korea

Also Watch: