India and New Zealand Set to Arrive in Guwahati for T20 Clash

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Guwahati is all set to host the third match of the ongoing T20 International series between India and New Zealand at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara, on Sunday.

Both the Indian and New Zealand cricket teams are scheduled to arrive in the city on Saturday afternoon to take part in the high-voltage encounter. According to sources in the Assam Cricket Association (ACA), the teams will land at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport at 5:05 PM on Saturday via chartered flights.

While New Zealand have previously visited Guwahati for One Day International matches, this will be the first time the visiting side will play a T20 International at the venue.

The ACA has made elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth logistics and provide world-class facilities for players, match officials, broadcasters, and spectators. Special emphasis has been laid on safety, security, and spectator comfort.

To maintain a safe and disciplined atmosphere inside the stadium, spectators will not be allowed to carry items such as metal cans or glass bottles, large flag sticks, weapons or explosives, whistles, horns, vuvuzelas, megaphones, and similar objects.

A large turnout is expected on match day, with most of the tickets already sold out. The stadium gates will open at 4:00 PM, while the match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM.

