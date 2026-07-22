India Club Guwahati elects new executive committee for 2026–28 term

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The 89th annual general meeting of India Club, Guwahati, one of the state’s premier tennis and social organizations, was held at the club premises with president Bijan Kumar Choudhury in the chair. The meeting deliberated on various issues related to the development and welfare of the organisation. Members emphasised the need to work towards realising the club’s long-term vision.

The meeting also elected a new executive committee for the 2026-28 term. Dwip Baruah was elected president, while Anirban Das and Sattyakee D’com Bhuyan assumed the roles of vice-presidents. Biswadeep Bora was chosen as the general secretary, with Rajiv Dutta taking charge as joint secretary (Club Services), Samarjit Durga Neog as joint secretary (Sports), and Anshuman Dutta as joint secretary (Tennis). Krishnananda Das was elected treasurer.

The newly elected executive committee also includes Niren Majumdar, Bhaskar Hazarika, Manash Kumar Das, Kaushik Talukdar and Ankush Dutta as executive committee members.

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