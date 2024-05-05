India Club of Silchar storm into semifinals of 6th APCC Cricket

GUWAHATI: India Club of Silchar stormed into the semifinals in the 6th APCC Cricket defeating Super Touch Club of Tezpur by five wickets in their final group league match held at the Judges Field here today. With this win India Club completed the semi final line up of the competition.

Both the semi finals will be held at the Judges Field on Sunday where India Club will face Cricket Club of Dibrugarh and City Cricket Club will clash against Tengapara Cricket Club, Kokrajhar.

Chasing 145 runs to win, India Club today reached the target in 19.1 overs losing five wickets. Opener Prashant Kumar (32), Sarupam Purkayastha (32) and Raju Das (29) contributed most of the runs on the board. Earlier Super Touch, put into bat, scored 144-8 in their 20 overs. Abhijit Bhadra (33) was the top scorer..

In the other match of the day Star Cricket Club beat Rangia Cricket Association by 59 runs. The highlight of the game was a hat-trick from Gresilex Baro of Rangia Cricket Association.

Brief scores: 1st match: Super Touch Club 144-8 (20 overs)- Abhijit Bhadra 33, Imran Sheikh 26, Dibakar Johori 3-24;

India Club 145-5 (19.1 overs)- Sarupam Purkayastha 33, Prashant Kumar 32, Raju Das 29.

2nd match: Star Sporting Club 150 (20 overs)- Amit Sinha 50 (44 balls, 4X6, 6X2), Rangia Cricket Association 91/10: (Gresilex Baro 5-16, Neelavh Sharma 4-24, Parvez Aziz 2-25).

Also Read: Akash Gorkha, Vishvanath Suresh, Nikhil, Preet Malik storm into finals of Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing

Also Watch: