GUWAHATI: India won a bronze medal in the Central Asian Handball Championship defeating Kyrgyzstan 34-31 in the final at Tashkent on Wednesday. It may be mentioned here that Akash Verma from Assam was part of the Indian team as a player and Amal Narayan Patowary, the general secretary of the Assam Handball Association, accompanied the team as a manager.

