Indian Super League (ISL): NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) to face East Bengal today

GUWAHATI: NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) will take on East Bengal in a match of ISL at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium here on Saturday. The match will kick off at 5 PM.

The Highlanders will be hoping to disrupt the momentum of the Red and Gold Brigade in their home turf. Juan Pedro Benali & Co resumed their campaign after the mid-season break with a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Jamshedpur FC, as a late equaliser by Mohammed Ali Bemammer helped them secure a point from the contest.

NorthEast United FC is one of the many competitors for the sixth playoff spot, just a point behind Bengaluru FC (14), who have also played a game more than the Highlanders (13). East Bengal FC had secured their biggest ever ISL win when they beat NEUFC by 5-0 at the Salt Lake Stadium in the earlier fixture between these sides in this campaign. It is likely that their current run of impressive form kicked off from then and continued impeccably to result in them winning the Kalinga Super Cup last month.

Both the sides face each other in ISL on 7 occasions. NEUFC won thrice and East Bengal came out victorious twice. The other two games ended in a draw.

