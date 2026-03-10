Indian Volleyball Icon Abhijit Bhattacharya Honored with IOC GEDI Champions Award

GUWAHATI: Abhijit Bhattacharya, a former international and captain of the Indian men’s national volleyball team, has been named the Global Winner of the 2025 International Olympic Committee (IOC) Gender Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (GEDI) Champions Award. He was selected for his impactful grassroots initiatives in rural India, ensuring equal access and visibility for girls and boys in sport. The recognition honours Bhattacharya’s work in expanding access to organized sport in rural communities through community-based volleyball programmes.

