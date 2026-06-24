Inter-Academy U-17 Football Tournament to Kick Off at Pandu Railway Stadium on June 26

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Association of Retired N.F. Railway Sportspersons will organise an Inter-Academy Invitation Football Tournament for Boys Under-17 at the Pandu Railway Football Stadium. The two-day competition is scheduled to kick-off on June 26 and aims to encourage young sporting talent while promoting football among youth by providing a competitive platform. A total of eight teams will participate in the championship.

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