ACA appoints former player Anshuman Bhagawati as Cricket Strategy and Technical Consultant

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam Cricket Association has appointed former cricketer Anshuman Bhagawati as its new Cricket Strategy and Technical Consultant for a three-year term. The appointment is aimed at strengthening cricket structure and talent development pathways within Assam cricket.

Bhagawati represented Assam in First-Class and List A cricket during the 1994–95 to 1998–99 domestic seasons and also captained the state side that won the Vijay Merchant Trophy, a notable achievement in junior cricket.

After retiring from playing, he moved into coaching and cricket administration, focusing on developing young talent. His work includes significant contributions in grassroots cricket development in the United Kingdom, particularly through the establishment of the City Cricket Academy, which has helped nurture emerging players.

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