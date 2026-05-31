Inter-Club Sub-Junior and Junior Boxing Championship Kicks Off in Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The All Guwahati Inter-Club Sub-Junior (Boys and Girls) and Junior (Boys) Boxing Championship got underway at the Ulubari Boxing Club today. Nearly 100 boxers from five academies and clubs across the city are participating in the championship, which has been organized by the Ulubari Boxing Club.

The championship was inaugurated during a brief opening ceremony by Hemanta Kalita, Secretary of the Assam Amateur Boxing Association.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the event, Kalita said that the Assam Amateur Boxing Association is making concerted efforts to promote more competitions at the sub junior and junior levels. He emphasized that such tournaments provide an important platform for nurturing young talent and producing top-quality boxers who can go on to represent the country at higher levels in the future.

The five teams which are taking part in the competition are Lovlina Borgohain Boxing Academy, NF Railway Boxing Academy, Ulubari Boxing Club, Gauhati Town Club Boxing Academy and State Boxing Academy.

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