Assam Amateur Boxing Association to host Youth National Boxing from Monday

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Amateur Boxing Association (AABA) is set to host the 8th Youth National Boxing Championship, which will begin on Monday at Assam Don Bosco University, Tapesia. A total of 661 boxers and coaches from 33 teams are expected to participate in the seven-day event.

Announcing the championship at a press conference, Association President Siddhartha Bhattacharya emphasized Assam’s strong boxing legacy and its commitment to further developing the sport.

“Assam has already produced a number of international boxers, including an Olympic medallist. However, we do not want to stop here. We aim to continue promoting boxing, as there is immense talent in the state. Hosting this event will give our boxers valuable exposure by competing against the best in the country,” he said.

Bhattacharya also highlighted the achievements of women boxers from the state, noting their success at international competitions. “Our women boxers have consistently performed well and brought laurels to the country, including an Olympic medal by Lovlina Borgohain. However, men’s boxing is yet to reach that level. We are working hard to elevate male boxers to the international stage alongside our women athletes,” he added.

He further revealed plans of Assam Amateur Boxing Association to construct an indoor sports complex in Guwahati that will cater not only to boxing but also to other contact sports, providing improved training facilities. The facility is expected to be ready within two years.

Association Secretary Hemanta Kalita, who was also present at the briefing, shared details about Assam’s participation and expectations. “There will be ten weight categories each in the men’s and women’s sections. Assam will field an 18-member team, comprising 10 women and 8 men. We are hopeful of securing at least two gold medals,” he said.

The official logo of the championship was also unveiled during the media conference.

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