Inter-Club Weightlifting Competition Concludes in Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Inter-Club Weightlifting Competition,organized by the Kamrup Metropolitan Weightlifting Association (KMWA) in collaboration with the Kharghuli Unnayan Samiti, concluded at the Kharghuli Unnayan Samiti premises on Saturday. Weightlifters from several sports clubs within the district showcased their skill and talent across the Youth, Junior, and Senior categories for both boys and girls. The gold medal winners from this inter-club competition have been selected to represent the Kamrup Metropolitan District team in the upcoming State/Inter-District Weightlifting Championship.

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