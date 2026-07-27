Rishikanta Singh dedicates record-breaking Commonwealth weightlifting silver to PM Modi and India

Glasgow: India's Commonwealth Games 2026 silver medallist Rishikanta Singh Chanambam dedicated his historic medal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, crediting the government's support for Indian sport after producing a record-breaking performance in the men's 60kg weightlifting event in Glasgow on Sunday.

"I dedicate this silver medal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the entire nation," Rishikanta told IANS in an exclusive interaction after his podium finish. "I fought very hard, and today I won a silver medal. I am very happy. This medal that I won today isn't mine; it belongs to everyone, to all of India. To everyone who supported—the Indian Government, the Indian Weightlifting Federation, the supporting staff, and my circle of friends... this is for everyone."

Though he missed out on gold, Rishikanta remained thankful to all those people who contributed towards his journey, especially his coach.

"I take my Guru's name, Vijay Sharma, under whom I train, the Indian Chief Coach. He taught us a lot about how to compete and how to train. I had no doubts about my training. I was completely focused... first, I dedicate this to our Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi because he has given a lot of benefits to our sports," he said. IANS

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