Inter District School Hockey Competition: Kamrup (M) in semis

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The semi-final line up in the Inter District School Hockey Competition completed at the Md Tayabullah Hockey Stadium in the city on Monday. Kamrup (M) will take on Bongaigaon in the first semi final while Nagaon will face Cachar in the other last-four game.

Earlier In the quarter-final Kamrup (M) defeated Lakhimpur by 4-1. In the other quarters Cachar thrashed Chirang 9-0, Nagaon hammered West Karbi Anglong 12-1 and Bongaigaon defeated Hojai 5-1.

