Inter-Media T20 Cricket Championship Kicks Off in Guwahati on Feb 1

Our Sports Reporter

Guwahati: The Inter-Media T20 Cricket Championship of the TOPCEM-ASJA Media Sports Festival 2025-26, organised by Assam Sports Journalists’ Association, will be held at Sector 2 playground of Guwahati Refinery Ltd at Noonmati, here frpm February 1. Altogether four teams – Guwahati Press Club, Media Management XI, Outstation Media XI and ASJA XI – will participate in the knockout championship. Earlier, the badminton, table tennis, chess and football tournaments of the festival were held at different venues across Guwahati. The closing and presentation ceremony of the festival will also be held at the Sector 2 playground, Noonmati, Guwahati on February 2.

