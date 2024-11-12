Inter school children chess concludes at Snehabandhan premises in Guwahati City

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The 6th edition of Late Kailash Nath Sarma Memorial Invitational Inter School Children Chess Tournament concluded at Snehabandhan premises in the city on Sunday. Altogether 185 players from various schools of Assam participated in this 6 round swiss league event. Maharishi Vidya Mandir 4 was adjudged the best school award of the meet. Chaayank Tahbildar of Maharishi Vidya Mandir 4 and Chaarvi Shree Barman of St. Mary’s HS school received best player awards in boy’s and girl’s categories. Bibhandeep Deka of Dreams School was the youngest participant in the meet. Young chess prodigy Mayank Chakraborty was felicitated in the closing ceremony.

