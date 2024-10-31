CBSE National School Chess: Guwahati schools shine at LA Blossoms School, Jalandhar

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Schools from Guwahati - Maria Public School and Delhi Public School- showed commendable performances in the CBSE National School Chess held at LA Blossoms School, Jalandhar recently. Maria’s Public School comprising Tanmay Rajbongshi, Nihad Islam Hazarika, Anish Goswami and Sahaj Gupta secured 4th position in under-19 category. Delhi Public School, comprising Abhirup Saikia, Abhinav Das, Sarasvat Deka and Aryan Sankar Goswami secured 3rd position in under-14 category.

Also Read: Guwahati City Chess Championship concludes in Guwahati city

Also Watch: