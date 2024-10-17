ISL: NEUFC face Chennaiyin at home turf today; Pedro Benali expresses full support to Parthiv Gogoi

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: After an international break, the Indian Super League (ISL) resumes with an exciting match between NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium here on Thursday. The match will kick off at 7:30 PM.

It will be the second home match for the Highlanders.

NorthEast United has had a mixed start to the season, managing just one win against Mohammedan Sporting out of four matches, along with a loss to Mohun Bagan and draws against Kerala Blasters and FC Goa. Their recent games have been marred by conceding late goals, costing them valuable points.

Head coach Juan Pedro Benali emphasized the need for improvement in closing out matches but expressed confidence in the team’s growth.

“It’s my second season here. We are growing. We make mistakes and we learn from them,” Benali said.

He also expressed full support for young player Parthiv Gogoi, despite the challenges he has faced this season. Benali acknowledged that there have been criticisms regarding Gogoi’s performance but insisted on his potential.

“Parthiv is a good player. Yes, there’s been talk about his struggles, but I believe in him. Just wait and see—he will become one of the best players in India,” Benali stated.

Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle is well aware of the talent within NorthEast United FC but remains confident in his team’s abilities as they prepare for their clash in Guwahati. In a pre-match press conference, he expressed respect for NorthEast’s quality while asserting that his side is also capable of competing against the top teams in the league.

Due to heavy rainfall in Chennai, Chennaiyin FC had to adjust their travel plans, arriving in Guwahati early to resume training away from home. Coyle thanked the Highlanders for their graciousness in accommodating them.

During the international break, Chennaiyin FC saw notable performances, with Lalrinliana Hnamte making his international debut for India and Farukh Choudhary scoring a goal upon his return. Coyle highlighted these achievements as a boost for the team as they gear up for the match against NorthEast United.

This match will be the 21st encounter between the two teams, with Chennaiyin winning 8 of the previous 20 meetings, NorthEast United has claimed 7 victories, and 5 matches ended in draws.

