Chennaiyin FC U-12 stun Borussia Dortmund at Norwich City Mina Cup UK

Norwich: The Chennaiyin FC under-12 team handed a stunning 4-2 defeat to European heavyweights Borussia Dortmund at the Norwich City Mina Cup UK, played at Norwich City FC’s state-of-the-art training facility in England.

Chennaiyin FC qualified for the Silver Cup following the group stage, wherein they had closely fought battles during their losses against Inter Milan (0-1) and Liverpool (0-2). They beat Bermuda FA 2-0 in the Silver Cup group stage before defeating Borussia Dortmund 4-2 and Bermuda again 2-0 in the placement matches.

Chennaiyin outclassed Dortmund’s youth side, courtesy of a sensational four-goal display from Manipur-born attacker Nepolian Laikhuram, who also finished the tournament as CFC’s top scorer with six goals, which includes a brace against Bermuda FA. Rohit Tenshubam and Hitaansh Dipesh were the other scorers for Chennaiyin.

"We are thrilled with the grit and determination of our young stars at the Norwich City Mina Cup UK. There were losses but they took them well, and then a win against Borussia Dortmund on day two! It truly highlighted the potential of Indian football on an international stage,” said Chennaiyin FC vice president Ekansh Gupta. (IANS)

