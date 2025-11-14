ITF Master MT200: Double crown for Daniel, Sunumoni, Mamawia, Joseph

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Daniel John of Germany along with Mamawia Lalthanmawia, Joseph Zotinkhuma and Sunumoni Barkataki of India lifted the double crown in the ITF Master MT200 at the All Assam Tennis Association complex in the city today. In a brief prize distribution ceremony trophies were distributed by Ankush Dutta, general secretary of All Assam Tennis Association and Digantajyoti Gogoi, joint secretary of All Assam Tennis Association.

Final Results: MEN’S SINGLES 55+: Runner Up: Randeep Baruah (IND) and Winner: Mamawia Lalthanmawia (IND). MEN’S SINGLES 45+: Runners Up: Peter Jancuska (SVK) and Winner: Daniel John (GER). MEN’S SINGLES 35+ : Runners Up: Rahul Buragohain (IND) and Winner: Joseph Zotinkhuma (IND). WOMEN’S SINGLES 55+ : Runners Up: Sujata Sarma (IND) and Winner: Babita Mohan Langthasa (IND). WOMEN’S SINGLES 45+ : Runners Up: Paramita Guharoy (IND) and Winner: Sunumoni Barkataki (IND). WOMEN’S SINGLES 35+: Runners Up: Rup Rekha Bora Amchi (IND) and Winner: Rani Kaur Marwa (IND). MEN’S DOUBLES 55+: Runners Up: Diganta Bordoloi (IND) / Arun Kumar Atrey (IND) and Winner: Sharad Rajesh Henry (IND) / KN Venkatesh KN. (IND). MEN’S DOUBLES 45+: Runners Up: Rajeeb Borah (IND) / Rajiv Dutta (IND) and Winner: Peter Jancuska (SVK) /Daniel John (GER). MEN’S DOUBLES 35+: Runners Up: Rupjit Bharali (IND) / Samrat Mahanta (IND) Winner: Mamawia Lalthanmawia (IND) / Joseph Zotinkhuma (IND). WOMEN’S DOUBLES 35+: Runners Up: Babita Mohan Langthasa (IND) and Sujata Sarma (IND). Winner: Sunumoni Barkataki (IND) (IND) / Paramita Guharoy (IND).

