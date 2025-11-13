Exciting Clashes Ahead in ITF Masters Tennis Finals in Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The 2nd seed Daniel John of Germany will play for the singles title against Peter Jancuska of Slovakia in the 45+ singles event in the ongoing ITF Masters MT200 Tennis Tournament on Thursday. In the men’s singles 35+ event Joseph Zotinlhuma of India will take on Rahul Buragohain (IND) in the title clash. All the singles and doubles finals of the tournament will be held tomorrow at the AATA complex in the city.

Results (Semi-final): RESULTS: MEN’S SINGLES 55+: Mamawia Lalthanmawia (IND) Beat Venkatesh KN. (IND 6-0, 6-0. MEN’S SINGLES 45+: Peter Jancuska (SVK) Beat Ngamkholet Haokip (IND) 6-2, 2-0 (Retd.), Daniel John (GER) Beat Shahnawaz Zaffar (IND) 6-0, 6-1. MEN’S SINGLES 35+: Joseph Zotinkhuma (IND) Beat Samrat Mahanta (IND) 6-2, 6-1, Rahul Buragohain (IND) Beat Akshay Punjabi (IND) 6-3, 6-0. MEN’S DOUBLES 45+: Rajeeb Bora (IND) / Rajiv Dutta (IND) Beat Ngamkholet Haokip (IND) / Alakesh Saikia (IND) 6-0, 6-2, Peter Jancuska (SVK) / Daniel John (GER) Beat Zarif Ahmed (IND) / Nelson Jatin Kumar (IND) 6-4, 6-2. MEN’S DOUBLES 35+: Mamawia Lalthanmawia (IND) / Joseph Zotinkhuma (IND) Beat Karan Chauhan (IND) Tutu Thapa (IND) 6-2, 6-4. MIXED DOUBLES 45+ : Babita Mohan Langthasa (IND) /Subhash Kalita (IND) Beat Paramita Guharoy (IND) / Akhtar Hussain (IND) 6-0, 6-1, Sunumoni Barkataki (IND) / Mamawia Lalthanmawia (IND) Beat Sujat Sarma (IND) / Rajiv Dutta (IND) 6-1, 6-1.

