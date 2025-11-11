ITF Masters MT200 Tennis Tournament begins in Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The ITF Masters MT200 Tennis Tournament got under way at the All Assam Tennis Association Complex in Guwahati on Monday. The tournament features events in men’s and ladies categories for age groups +35, +45, +55, and +65, covering singles, doubles, and mixed doubles. In the men’s singles 45+ category, Daniel John of Germany advanced to the semifinals with a commanding 6-3, 6-0 victory over Subhash Kalita of India. Another international player, Peter Jancuska of Slovakia, also moved forward, defeating Rajeeb Bora of India in straight sets to book his place in the quarterfinals. The doubles and mixed doubles events are scheduled to begin on Tuesday.

