ITF Juniors J60 Tennis Tournament begins at All Assam Tennis Association (AATA) complex in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: The ITF Juniors J60 Tennis Tournament for boys and girls under-18 commenced on Monday at the All Assam Tennis Association (AATA) complex in Guwahati. K J Hilaly, Commissioner and Secretary of the Sports and Youth Welfare Department, Assam, inaugurated the event in presence of Lakhya Konwar, general secretary of the Assam Olympic Association. The opening ceremony also saw the participation of Raktim Saikia, president and Ankush Dutta, secretary of the AATA.

In his address, Hilaly commended the organizers for consistently hosting national and international events and pledged government support for future initiatives by the AATA.

The first day of the tournament witnessed a major upset in the boys’ singles category, with France’s 2nd seed Aaron Gabet falling to India’s unseeded Aditya Mor in a tightly contested three-set match, ending 4-6, 7-5, 7-5. Meanwhile, several Assam players, including Raunak Kashyap and Riyan Kashyap in boys’ singles, as well as Snigdha Patibandala and Sherry Sharma in girls’ singles, were eliminated in their respective first-round matches

