Assam duo gear up for JK Tyre National Racing Championship 2025

DELHI: As the 28th JK Tyre National Racing Championship 2025 heads to its grand finale at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore on November 15–16, two talented riders from Assam — Kabya Boro and Johring Warisa — are set to make their mark in the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup (Amateur Category).

From the bustling streets of Guwahati, Kabya Boro has carved a name for himself with sheer determination and precision on the track. Currently ranked 5th with 21 points, Kabya’s journey in the championship has been a testament to his passion for racing and his relentless pursuit of excellence. With the unmistakable thump of his Continental GT beneath him, Kabya now eyes a strong finish and a possible top-three spot in the overall standings.

Meanwhile, Johring Warisa, hailing from the scenic town of Umrangso, has been one of the standout performers this season. Kicking off his campaign with an impressive 2nd-place finish in Round 1 and maintaining solid form through Round 2, Johring sits 2nd in the championship with 45 points, well within reach of the title. His consistency, skill, and composure have marked him as one of the most promising young riders to watch.

Also Read: Lamine Yamal released from Spain squad for World Cup qualifiers