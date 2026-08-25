ITF World Tennis Masters MT 200 Tournament Begins in Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The World Tennis Masters MT 200 tournament of International Tennis Federation got under way at the All Assam Tennis Association Complex, Chachal on Monday. The events that are being played are Men’s +35 singles and doubles, women +35 singles and doubles, mixed +35 doubles, Men’s +45 singles and doubles, women +45 singles and doubles, mixed +45 doubles, Men’s +55 singles and doubles, women +55 singles and doubles, mixed +55 doubles, Men’s +65 singles and doubles and mixed +55 doubles. The finals of the tournaments will be held on Saturday.

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