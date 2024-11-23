Izyan Ahmad Shines to Reach U-18 Singles Final, Set to Face Arjun Rathi at ITF Junior Tennis

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Displaying a splendid brand of tennis, third seed Izyan Ahmad of USA stormed into the boys U-18 singles final outclassing top seed Sahaj Singh Pawar of India in straight sets 6-3, 7-5 in the ITF Junior Tennis Competition at the AATA Complex on Friday. In the final Izyan Ahmad will face giant killer unseeded Arjun Rathi of India who defeated Praneel Sharma in straight sets 6-1, 6-2.

The girls singles final will be held between top seed Rishitha Reddy Basireddy and second seed Priyanka Rana of USA.

Both the singles will be held on Saturday.

Meanwhile top seed Aaron Gabet of France and Sehaj Singh Pawar lifted the boys doubles final title here on Friday. In the girls doubles, top Seed Aishwarya Jadhav and Sohini Sanjay Mohanty of India lifted the crown.

