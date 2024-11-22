Snigdha, Sherry Sharma Beaten in Doubles in U-18 ITF Juniors J60 Tennis Tournament

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam girls’ pair of Snigdha Patibandala and Sherry Sharma lost their doubles semi finals match to Mahika Khanna and Kashvi Sunil in straight sets 6-1, 6-1 in the U-18 ITF Juniors J60 Tennis Tournament at AATA Complex in the city on Thursday.

In the boy’s singles quarter final, unseeded Arjun Rathi caused a major upset by defeating Shanker Heisnam of Manipur in straight sets 6-3, 6-3. The boys and girls singles semifinal matches will start at 9:00 am tomorrow followed by the boys and girls doubles finals.

