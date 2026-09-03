J K Barooah U-19 Cricket: Silchar win by 2 wickets

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Silchar defeated Kokrajhar by two wickets in the J K Barooah U-19 Cricket at the Judges Field here today. The match was reduced to 22 overs due to wet outfield. Batting first Kokrajhar scored 111-8 in 22 overs. Kumar Prabhuji scored 26 and Hritwik Dhar bagged 4-12. In reply Silchar reached the target in 20.1 overs losing eight wickets. While Nozrul Islam (29) was the top scorer, Dipu Sutradhar took 4-24.

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