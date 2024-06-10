Guwahati: Jaydeep, Nantu Crowned Champions Of 2nd Tapash Roy Memorial Bridge Tournament

GUWAHATI: Jaydeep Bhattacharjee and Nantu Bhattacharjee claimed glory as the duo emerged champions in the 2nd Tapash Roy Memorial Bridge Tournament (pair) held in Guwahati's Railway Institute Central Pandu on Sunday.

The pairing of G Haloi and H Sharma finished as the runners-up while Sarnasish Chatterjee and Satyajit Das grabbed the third place in this tournament.

Altogether 60 players from across the state and other parts of the country took part in the one day competition which was organized by Pandu-Maligaon District Bridge Association.

Several senior bridge players of the state were felicitated by the organizers during the opening ceremony of the meet.

Notably, the late Tapas Roy was a renowned and popular contract bridge player of the state who was actively involved in the game during the last three decades.

